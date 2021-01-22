The face mask that could end the pandemic

The biggest problem is lack of supply. This week marked a full year of the coronavirus, and the Biden Administration has committed to invoking the Defense Production Act more often to boost manufacture of N95 masks and other critical supplies. Experts hope manufacturing will hit a speed to be able to sufficiently supply the population.

"An N95 that's well-fitted clearly is the best that you can do," National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Friday. "You could get production of that at a much higher rate now."

Karan believes N95 masks could be an essential asset in reopening the economy as the vaccine rollout remains sluggish and quarantine fatigue soars.

"If we have better personal protection for people, they can more safely go back to work. They can more safely re-engage, especially if testing and tracing is not where we need it to be," Karan said.

"This was going to be one way to get people back in and get the economy back up."

Some European countries are already taking that step to prevent coronavirus spread within their borders. Earlier this week, Germany and France mandated that all citizens wear high filtration masks like the N95 in all public places.