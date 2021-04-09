The Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective, and the chance of an adverse reaction is rare

Vaccinations are ramping up across the US. More than 175 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, according to CNN's vaccine tracker, a rate of about 53 doses per 100 people.

But some developments have dampened the excitement: This week, a few vaccination sites across the US paused operations after some patients reported adverse reactions following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine has also been linked to blood clots in four people who received the vaccine. One of the cases was fatal, European health officials confirmed.

Incidents of "breakthrough infections" have caused some concern, too: A few people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have still been infected with the virus and, in some cases, have died.

Both issues raise valid concerns, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. But the risks of getting vaccinated -- severe reactions remain incredibly rare -- far outweigh the risks of Covid-19 infection, he said.

All three vaccines continue to work well