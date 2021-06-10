The Covid-19 Delta variant poses a threat to our return to 'normal'

According to a White House press briefing , the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant now accounts for over 6% of sequenced cases in the US. The question is now how to contain it. Given that this variant seems to have increased transmissibility and that vaccines have relatively poor effectiveness after one dose, but strong effectiveness after two doses, it poses special challenges and I propose some mid-course adjustments to address them.

First, national policy goals should no longer focus on the percentage of people who have received at least one vaccination shot, but rather the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. This may seem like a subtle difference but it is key when evaluating the level of immunity against the Delta variant. Therefore, President Biden's national goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose by July 4 should be restated as a percentage of persons to be fully vaccinated by that date. Ideally 70% of adults would be fully vaccinated by July 4 but that is a very heavy lift from the current 53% of adults now fully vaccinated. Perhaps 60% of adults fully vaccinated by July 4 could be a feasible interim goal.