The Biden administration launches a $500,000 contest to improve face mask designs

HHS is hosting the contest in collaboration with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the agency responsible for leading the charge on the production and purchase of vaccines.

Contest requirements and prizes

Many people try to avoid masks because they can be uncomfortable to breathe through. They can fog up glasses, make it hard to talk to others. And they don't always fit snugly on people's faces.

If you have a unique idea that follows required safety guidelines, you can submit your idea here by 5 p.m. ET on April 21.

You must be a US citizen or legal resident to receive a prize.

Up to 10 winners will be chosen in the first phase of the challenge and will split a $100,000 prize, with each person taking home up to $10,000.

The masks will be judged by their filtration efficiency, inhalation airflow resistance, fit and other test methods depending on the design.