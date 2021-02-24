Texas storm victims are facing a now-familiar battle: Covid

Last week's winter storm affected the entire state of Texas, leaving at least 29 dead there and millions without power in the freezing cold for days.

While UMMC is seeing fewer Covid-19 patients recently as cases across the country decline, health care providers say they worry cases will soon be on the rise again after people gathered with each other and in shelters to stay warm last week.

"A lot of people gathered," said Dr. Joseph Varon, UMMC's chief medical officer. "They didn't care about Covid."

"We had a bunch of shelters open to keep people warm, and you know a shelter is a giant petri dish," Varon said, "so I do expect in the next few days we're going to have a small spike in the number of cases."

People were also rushing to hardware stores and supermarkets ahead of the storm, and all the social distancing rules were forgotten, he said.

UMMC was among the many Texas hospitals that lost power and then water last week.