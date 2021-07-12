Tennessee's vaccine manager says she's worried for her state after she was fired

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) told CNN in May that more than 250 public health officials had left their jobs since the pandemic started -- many of them against their will, and others under pressure from people opposed to public health efforts to control the pandemic.

"The legislature just completely blew this mature minor doctrine completely out of proportion," Fiscus said.

"Each of us should be waking up every morning with one question on our minds: 'What can I do to protect the people of Tennessee against COVID-19?" she wrote. "Instead, our leaders are putting barriers in place to ensure the people of Tennessee remain at-risk, even with the Delta variant bearing down upon us."

Fiscus said she is worried about the safety of the people of her state. "I am angry that public health is political in this state," she told CNN. "Public health should never, ever, ever be political," she added.