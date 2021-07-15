Tennessee's former vaccine manager said she was sent a dog muzzle before she was fired

CNN has reached out to Amazon for comment.

"At first, I thought that was a joke and contacted a few friends, and then, when no one claimed it, I realized that that was something that was sent to me as some kind of a message," Fiscus said.

At the advice of others, she said reported the incident to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, which confirmed to CNN it is investigating the dog muzzle package.

Fiscus said she told her husband, "They obviously didn't know me because they sent me a size three which is for beagles and I'm obviously a pit bull, which requires a size six." Fiscus said she is keeping the muzzle as a souvenir.

The memo Fiscus sent before she was fired

Fiscus told CNN she sent the memo at the center of the controversy because physicians who were administering Covid-19 vaccines asked her what to do when minors showed up to be inoculated without a parent.