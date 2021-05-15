Temperature checks are gone from some theme parks and elsewhere. Health experts say that's just fine

"I don't expect their removal to have a meaningful impact on transmission in public spaces," Gostic said.

Why not look for feverish people anyway?

Given that a fever can be a symptom of Covid-19, wouldn't it be reasonable to flag someone with a high temperature?

"I think if businesses want to do it, it's fine. It's not going to hurt," El Sayed said. "But as a measure in the pandemic, it's not particularly helpful."

Far more effective and important for controlling the spread have been the use of masks and, more recently, vaccination, El-Sayed said.

Gostic also leans on the latter: "Vaccination is by far the most effective way to reduce transmission and return to normalcy."

That's not to say all temperature checks are equal. Covid-19 symptom screening at entrances to health care facilities are much more useful, El-Sayed said.