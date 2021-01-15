Teachers wait for Covid vaccines

Teacher Naseeb Gill has been through a full range of reactions since the pandemic closed down in-person learning 10 months ago.

She scrambled to set up virtual lessons for her fifth-grade language arts students in the spring. By fall, she was excited about returning to the classroom, but on just her second day back she became so concerned at the conditions in her Houston school that she took part in a sick-out with other teachers.

Now, she wants the vaccine against Covid-19 to be prioritized for her and all other teachers to keep them safe at their schools.

"I'm all for teachers being put on a higher list because we are around so many," she told CNN.

President-elect Joe Biden has put out a plan to spend $160 billion to execute a national vaccination program, expand testing and mobilize a public health jobs program, among other measures. He's also asked for $50 billion to expand Covid-19 testing, some of it earmarked to meet his goal of getting schools back open safely.