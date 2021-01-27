Teacher unions flex their power in Covid school reopening chaos

The CTU has told its members to be prepared to go on strike if the school district retaliates for teachers choosing to continue teaching online -- yet neither the retaliation nor strike have happened.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a recent news conference that she's "deeply disappointed" that 10 months into the pandemic, with plans made and work done, there is still no agreement between CPS and CTU -- especially as city officials have pointed to the educational divide as more than just a Covid mitigation issue.

Jackson said the vast majority of students whose grades are falling and being impacted dramatically by Covid-19 are Black and Latino students.

"If people don't see that as an equity issue, I really don't know what else to say," Jackson said.

Torres remains frustrated at the school district's insistence that teachers return.

"My first reaction was simply 'how inhumane,'" she said. "I'm comfortable being at home. It's safer at home. It may not be true for everyone. And we understand that, but the reality is it's too soon. If it comes to it, I am prepared to strike."

Some parents torn on whether to send kids back to school