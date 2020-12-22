States dealing with high numbers of coronavirus cases are imposing or extending health orders

More than 614,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered, the CDC says. Tens of millions more are expected in coming months.

However, vaccine distribution should not cause Americans to drop their guards. Everyone should take precautions to limit exposure, as research published Tuesday in the journal, Physics of Fluid, warns mask-wearing without social distancing may not suffice.

Researchers ran tests on snug-fitting N95 masks, surgical masks, two-layer cloth masks, regular cloth and wet two-layer cloth masks, and only the N95 stopped the droplets from escaping, the journal reported.

Dr. Fauci says variant is probably in US

The UK variant probably is already in the US, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"We're going to be looking for it right now, and I'm sure sooner or later we're going to run into it," he said.

Mutations are common, and most have no real impact, Fauci said. Researchers are trying to determine if the UK variant is more transmissible, but Fauci said it doesn't appear more deadly.

Some researchers examining the UK variant have concerns the mutations might diminish the vaccines' effectiveness.