South Dakota is grappling with the nation's highest positivity rate. This Covid-19 widow wants a mask mandate

He died on October 20.

"I never thought he would not make it," Bjorkman said holding back tears. "I always thought he was going to come home ... I knew he might be in a wheelchair or something, but I just wanted him to come home."

She now holds onto her memories of her late husband as she sits in what was supposed to be their home.

"I just miss him, I miss all the things that he did," Bjorkman said. "He was a very positive person ... He was always happy, ready to go, ready to conquer the day. I mean, that was just John."

Bjorkman said her husband was always helping people, especially the children at the schools where he worked.

"When he was in education, he was always going out of his way for kids and stuff. Finding them tennis shoes or glasses if their parents couldn't afford it," she told CNN. "He was a good person."

Bjorkman told CNN she's speaking out because she knows if John were alive, he would still try to help people by telling them how deadly this virus can be.