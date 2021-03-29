Some US states report concerning Covid-19 case increases -- and one warns the surge is already here

Also on Friday, Vermont officials reported the state's highest single-day case total since the pandemic's start, with more than 250 new reported infections.

The increase is likely fueled by more people moving around now that warmer weather is here and by variants that are circulating, Dr. Mark Levine, the state's health commissioner, said.

"Our efforts to vaccinate Vermonters is a race against what the virus does best: move easily from person to person," Levine said. "Throughout the country, including up and down the Eastern Seaboard, case numbers are up."

New Hampshire officials reported late last week an increase in the average number of daily new Covid-19 cases and the state's test positivity rate. And the number of infections among people under 60 years old is also increasing -- especially in teenagers and people in their 20s, officials said.

The rise in cases will likely continue for a couple of weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu said, adding the state is likely seeing a "spring surge."

In Pennsylvania, the governor said last week that the number of new cases and the statewide percent positivity slightly increased, calling the upticks "concerning."