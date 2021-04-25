Some parts of the US are more vulnerable to another hit by coronavirus. Here's why

"I think in the long run what we're going to see, and we'll probably see it soon, is that people will realize that we take safety very seriously," he said. "We're out there trying to combat the degree of vaccine hesitancy that still is out there, and one of the real reasons why people have hesitancy is concern about the safety of the vaccine."

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration lifted that pause recommendation on Friday, saying the vaccine label will be updated to warn of blood clot risks.

"We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older," acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

The administration of the J&J vaccine can resume "immediately," Walensky said Friday.

The pause contributed to a decline in the total number of Americans who got vaccinated last week, the CDC's Dr. Amanda Cohn said Saturday.