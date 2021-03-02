Some Chicago children return to classroom for the first time in almost a year

At least 1,800 doses have been administered across four Chicago Public Schools vaccination sites with thousands more appointments to come, according to data from the school district.

Oquendo, who has her vaccination appointment coming up, said she started working with her students even before they came back to get them acquainted with new protocols in place -- including how to follow one-way signs in hallways, keep their distance from others and wear their masks.

"We were graphing our times of building mask stamina so we've been wearing them even though we were on the computers," Oquendo said.

Davlantes said the school encourages such behavior to help limit the possible spread of disease. It also has health checks before anyone goes into the building -- and the school has plans in place for if a student arrives with Covid-19 symptoms or becomes ill during the day.

'One step in a long journey'

Jackson, of Chicago Public Schools, said everything was being done to get people -- teachers, staff, parents and students -- comfortable with returning to school.

"This is one step in a long journey," Jackson said. "We can't go from where we are today to where we were a year ago, it's going to be a process."