Some Black and Latino Americans are still hesitant to take the vaccine. Here's what is fueling that distrust

People of color, she said, are more likely to trust leaders who look like them rather than officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the FDA.

Communities should start planning information campaigns and town halls to discuss how and why the vaccine works, Harris said.

"It must be a Black person talking to a Black person," Harris said. "You're not going to all of a sudden trust a group of people that you have mistrusted just because the science says this."

A fear of being 'guinea pigs'

Ernest Grant, the president of the American Nurses Association, participated in a vaccine trial this fall with hopes that it would combat fears in the Black community around taking the vaccine.

Grant, who is Black, said he took the two required doses of the vaccine — the first Sept. 9 and the second Oct. 5 — and experienced mild side effects such as fatigue and chills.

Although the trial is double-blinded, meaning researchers and participants don't know who is actually getting the real vaccine or the placebo, Grant said he is confident the vaccine is safe. He recommends other Black leaders take the vaccine so they can share their experience and knowledge with the community.