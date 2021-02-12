Small triumphs, some glitches as nationwide Covid-19 vaccine pharmacy program takes off

These doses are separate from the allocations that the federal government is sending to each state, though they are still subject to each state's eligibility guidelines.

Without this federal program, Adam Bayer said Hillcrest Pharmacy would not be able to vaccinate the community.

He said the state of Texas allocated the pharmacy only enough doses to vaccinate 100 people in December as part of the state vaccination program.

As pharmacists on the front lines, Traci and Adam Bayer were able to get their shots early. When the pharmacy began receiving vaccines in December, Traci used one dose to vaccinate her husband. Then, the next day, he used one to vaccinate his wife.

Then they kept vaccinating -- mostly other healthcare workers due to eligibility requirements at the time -- until their supply ran out. Every Monday morning since then, the Bayers requested 1,000 doses from the state but the focus had already shifted to bigger cities. The federal program hopes to address that problem.

"We don't want to be forgotten in the rural areas," he said. "We're up to the challenge, we just need the vaccine. And we need them to remember us," Bayer said.

