Sickle cell scientist fights for a cure for herself and others

Lakiea Bailey found out she had sickle cell disease when she was 3 years old. Today she leads a patient advocacy group while advising the government on a cure.

Lakiea Bailey has tried to hide the pain and breathlessness she feels from her disease for most of her life.

As a child, she missed weeks out of every school year because of sickle cell -- a painful, genetic disease that's believed to impact 100,000 Americans.

Patients' red blood cells are "sickle" shaped and can clump together to impede blood flow to the rest of the body, causing serious problems, including strokes and organ failure.

As a studious young woman yearning to be normal, she hid her condition from her professors when she went off to college. But she says it only made her life harder.

When the condition flares up, an event known as a sickle cell crisis, "you cannot move, you can barely breathe without intense full-body pain in some cases, or it might simply be two arms, one leg, a foot," the 42-year-old told CNN.

Bailey has endured hundreds of surgical procedures, blood transfusions and hospitalizations over her lifetime. She remembers, as a child, fearing the night because that's when her sickle cell crises most often hit.

"I thought there was something about the hours between 2 and 5 a.m. that was just dangerous," she said.