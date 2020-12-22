Revisiting a Houston hospital relentlessly under siege by Covid-19

"I kinda messed up 'cause those symptoms that I got, when I got it, I should have gone to the hospital or ER right away, but I didn't. I laid in bed thinking it would go away."

'It's like we've been forgotten'

For Varon and the staff, the frustrations keep mounting.

"Even if I give them holy water, it's going to be difficult for them to get better," Varon says.

Varon -- who has been dubbed the "Covid hunter" and has car license plate that says the same -- was first to get the Moderna vaccine on Monday to assure staff and the largely minority community that the vaccine is safe.

Dr. John Okereke, director of emergency services, also was vaccinated. He is Black and says it is critical for minorities to seek treatment and take the vaccine when it's available.

Okereke says the doctors are "ecstatic" about the vaccinations.

"When you watch on the television, you don't really know what the doctors are going through," he says. "You have no idea what we go through. Sometimes we are really afraid of catching the disease."