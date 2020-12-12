Quick OK of first US Covid-19 vaccine cut no corners, FDA officials promise

The very fast decision to grant emergency use authorization to the first coronavirus vaccine in the United States cut no corners and was based on a deep review of safety and efficacy data, two top US Food and Drug Administration officials said Saturday.

The FDA granted the EUA -- the first ever for a vaccine for use in the general public in the United States -- late Friday, just a day after advisers recommended it.

The FDA has been pummeled by a White House clamoring for a fast win and caught between public forces desperate for something -- anything -- to help fight a pandemic that has killed close to 300,000 Americans, but also deeply suspicious of new scientific technology developed in a highly charged political atmosphere.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said his agency's scientists, considered the best in the world, stayed above the upheaval as they reviewed the data about Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine.

"Science and data guided the FDA's decision," Hahn told a Saturday morning news conference carried by webcast and broadcast over social media.