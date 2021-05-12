Prescription pills don't equal better sleep in the long run for women, study suggests

The participants were taking part in a much larger study called the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN), which focuses on the changes during menopause. At the beginning of the study period, both groups reported similar levels of sleep disturbance: difficulty falling asleep one out of every three nights, waking frequently on two out of three nights, or waking early.

The women filled out a questionnaire annually, ranking their sleep on a 1 to 5 scale, ranging from no difficulty on any night (rating 1) to difficulty on 5 or more nights a week (rating 5).

After two years, there were no "statistically significant" reductions in sleep disturbances among those taking prescription medications compared with those who didn't, the study said.

"It re-emphasizes what we know already -- that we can't just give people medication and the story is done," said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, associate professor at the University of Southern California and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

"We have to inform our patients about the precaution of being on long-term medication, and it's possible that they might not get the benefit," added Dasgupta, who wasn't involved in the research.