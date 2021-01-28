Philadelphia severs ties with Covid-19 testing and vaccine organization after losing 'trust in them'

On Tuesday, after the city announced it would no longer supply PFC with vaccines, Doroshin said in a statement he never hid the group's intentions to transition to a for-profit business.

"Vaccinating large groups of people takes resources, manpower, and ultimately financial help. ... We have always intended on scaling up the number of clinics to eventually vaccinate more people (we have been working for months on plans to scale-up vaccinations and have shared them with the city) and money is needed to do that," he said.

Doroshin said his PFC never had and "never would sell, share, or disseminate any data we collected as it would be in violation of HIPAA rules," and that "problematic" language in the company's privacy policy has been removed.

He also stated that his company pivoted from testing to providing vaccines because "we did not have enough resources to do both and made a choice to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, as we believe that is what will help end this pandemic."

Approximately 6,800 people received their first of two vaccine doses from PFC, according to the company. The city's health department says it is contacting everyone who received those doses to scheduled their second dose with another facility.