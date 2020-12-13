Pfizer plant begins process for shipping first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

"We're on a very dangerous track to see unprecedented and catastrophic suffering and death here in L.A. County if we can't stop the surge," Ferrer said.

Overburdened hospitals across the US

The average number of new daily cases over the last week was 210,764, another pandemic high, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

Hospitals in nearly every corner of the country have felt the impact. Data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows more than 85% of hospitals nationwide had more Covid-19 patients last week than they did a month ago and overall, about one in five hospital inpatients were confirmed to have Covid-19 last week -- nearly double the number from a month earlier.

In the country's 10 largest cities, the share of hospital patients who had the virus ranged from about 9% in New York to 23% in Chicago. In El Paso, Texas, more than 50% of patients in city hospitals had Covid-19 between November 27 and December 3. That's nearly double the national average for that period.

As of Saturday, there were more than 13,000 Covid-19 patients in California hospitals, a record for the state and a 3.5% increase compared to the day before, according to the California Department of Public Health. The state also reported a record 35,729 new cases.

CNN's Dakin Andone, Christina Maxouris, Lauren Mascarenhas, Artemis Moshtaghian, Melissa Alonso, Maggie Fox, Haley Brink, Andrea Diaz, Shelby Lin Erdman, Jamie Gumbrecht, Kay Jones, Deidre McPhillips, Pete Muntean, Alta Spells, Greg Wallace and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.