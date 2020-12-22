Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines against UK coronavirus variant

"You could imagine some modest hit in vaccine efficacy, which wouldn't be good, but I don't think it would break the vaccine," said Trevor Bedford, associate professor in the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's vaccine and infectious disease division.

Other experts are skeptical vaccines will be impacted.

"It doesn't make people more sick, and it doesn't seem to have any impact on the protective nature of the vaccine," Fauci said.

While "there is clear evidence that there is more of it in the population," there is no real evidence the variant is more transmissible, said Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed.

The CEO of BioNTech, which collaborated with Pfizer on its vaccine, has "scientific confidence" the companies' vaccine will work against the variant, but full data won't be available for two weeks.

"We don't know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant, but scientifically it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant," Ugur Sahin said Tuesday.