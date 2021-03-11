Paralyzed by a shooting, he now helps others with disabilities take control of their lives

Hamilton: One thing that's not talked about a lot is why people with disabilities aren't really seen in society. The disabled community is very isolated because of the lack of accessibility we have to face in any facility or business -- grocery stores to gyms, stairs to elevators, car issues. The world is ... just not really built for accessibility.

It breaks you. It brings you down on a level that you don't feel accepted in a world that is supposed to accept everybody. More people will feel comfortable at home than trying to go out into a world that makes you very, very uncomfortable. (And) you have to deal with the way people look at you, and that's debilitating in itself.

Most of the time I didn't want to get out until I realized that I had to to raise awareness for what was needing to be changed. Ninety percent of my day, I face obstacles. Facilities should be mindful enough to make sure that they have a universal design that speaks to everybody. Systems that are in place actually need to be rewritten. No one should feel alienated. It's the reason why I felt the need to create my organization. Innovation has to start somewhere. And certain facilities just need to see you there. Once you start to create that and bring people around that are different, we start to think of ideas to make everyone be accepted in one place.