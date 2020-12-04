Pamela Brown: 'It felt like I never had a bigger enemy to fight'

We were fortunate to be allowed to see mom at the end and say our final goodbye, our masks soaked in tears while we sang, "You Are My Sunshine" -- her favorite song and one she used to sing to my son. There would be no grieving through comforting hugs of loved ones after our loss. All our grief stayed six feet away.

My story and Hina's story are not uncommon now, so many months into this pandemic, but they highlight the profound impact it can have on families -- at a time when doctors' warnings and climbing death toll numbers streaming across our screens can have a numbing effect.

You don't have to battle Covid-19 yourself or lose a loved one from it to feel its invasion. The mosaic of pain includes the loss of livelihood, the loss of human connection, the loss of food security, the loss of relationships, the loss of novelty, the loss of freedom and more.

For me, losing my mom amid the challenges of the pandemic made me feel unmoored, like I had lost my anchor in life and I was adrift in the ocean. It didn't take long for severe postpartum anxiety to set in, from the confluence of emotional rollercoasters, fluctuating hormones and sleep deprivation. I had experienced anxiety to some extent before, but now it was as though suddenly a faucet of obsessional worries was turned on in my brain.