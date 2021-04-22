Oscar nominee Glenn Close is on a mission to end the stigma surrounding mental illness

With the aim of fostering understanding and empathy, the group creates multimedia campaigns and develops youth programs to encourage a diverse cultural conversation around mental health.

"It's a chronic illness," Close said. "It's not who you are. It's something, because we have this amazing, wondrous, fragile brain, it's part of being a human being."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, each year in the US, one in five adults experience mental illness and one in six children aged 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder.

Bring Change to Mind has created clubs in high schools across the country where students are empowered to talk about emotional and social issues and mental health concerns. The clubs provide a stigma-free space where young people can talk about what they are dealing with and offer support to each other.

"Especially now," Close said of the Covid-19 pandemic, "because our collective mental health is under such stress ... it should be something that really connects us, this need to take care of our brains. It makes us human."

According to the the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the pandemic has been linked with mental health challenges as well.