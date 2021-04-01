Ontario shuts down for at least a month as ICU admissions jump

The province stopped short of imposing a stay-at-home order, with the Ford government saying it is concerned about Ontario residents' mental health.

Ford said that Ontario, with more than 14 million residents, will still have one of the most restrictive lockdowns in North America for the next month.

But public health professionals say they are worried about Toronto and its adjacent suburb of Peel, which have been in lockdown since the end of November and have not been able to stop the spread of the virus.

Ontario officials released new modeling Thursday that shows variants are increasing at an alarming rate, and even with a shutdown, it will be weeks before new daily cases decrease and hospital admissions subside.

In its new modeling, the Ontario scientific advisory table stated that the third wave is "being driven by variants of concern," adding that variants now account for about 70% of all new cases detected in the province.

The provincial modeling predicts that unless new daily case counts slow considerably, ICU admissions could nearly double from their already historic level in a matter of weeks.