News outlets ask: Is this the beginning of the end of the pandemic?

The news media's role now

Just as the news media played a crucial role in educating the public about Covid-19 and modeling best practices for public health, now the media has an equally important role in showcasing a gradual return to normal. I can see this happening in at least three ways: First, by thoroughly covering the data and research that supports this relaxed posture; second, by lifting up the audience's concerns (What about children?) and presenting those questions to public health officials; and third, by implementing the guidance on sets and in newsrooms and at offices.

Many media workers want to get back to their desks ASAP. Many others want to keep working at home or otherwise take advantage of newfound flexibility. It's complicated. But I know that complaints about the mostly closed status quo are getting louder and louder every day. Much more to come on this...

Here's why Thursday's change seemed like a surprise