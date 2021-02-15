New York Democratic leaders discuss repealing Cuomo's expanded powers in backlash to Covid-19 nursing home deaths

Last week, DeRosa, secretary to Cuomo, told state lawmakers that the state had been concerned about a Department of Justice preliminary inquiry into Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes, as well as attention from former President Donald Trump, who was tweeting about Cuomo and other Democratic governors' handling of the nursing homes, according to the transcript, which was released Friday by the governor's office.

"And basically, we froze, because then we were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us while we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation," DeRosa said on the call.

A report released in late January from state Attorney General Letitia James found the New York State Department of Health undercounted Covid-19 deaths among residents of nursing homes by about 50%.

Cuomo says inquiry is politically motivated