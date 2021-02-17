New standards will take the guesswork out of choosing the most effective face masks

Ultimately, many masks currently on the market may not make the cut.

"There's no question in my mind that some manufacturers will not be able to make a product, or their current product is not going to meet the standard," said Rousse. "There is a fair amount of cloth masks out there of general textiles that have very low filtration efficiency."

However, masks that don't meet the ASTM standard will still be available for sale.

Because mask manufacturers are responsible for applying to use the standard, and it's likely some will not pursue adoption because of the stringent testing requirements. But the ASTM seal of approval will help educate consumers.

As experts become increasingly concerned about the spread of more transmissible coronavirus variants, some believe the draft mask guidelines need to require a higher level of protection to protect the American public.

"The first iteration may not be where are you want it to be, but it's a step in the right direction to have some quality levels here," Dr. Donald Milton, a professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland who studies how viruses are transmitted told CNN. "I would like to see a level three on the higher end."

"If you would have asked me this in November last year, I would have said this is OK," Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech told CNN. "But now with the more transmissible variants. I'm more concerned. I think it's a higher level of certification...I would like to see another level of performance like 80%."