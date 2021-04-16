Nearly half of US states reported an increase in Covid-19 cases this week. Here's what experts say can help stop another surge

While more than 78% of those ages 75 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine, the percentage of those vaccinated ages 18-29 is at roughly 25%, CDC data shows. And young and relatively healthy people who have had Covid-19 before should still get a vaccine to prevent reinfection, according to research published Thursday in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The effect of rising infection rates is being felt on a local level. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that although more than 36% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, hospitalizations are increasing.

"It's a lagging indicator, so not a direction that we want to be going," DeWine said.

"We just have to keep going," DeWine said. "We know how to get out of this. You know, this is not five months ago, four months ago, we know how to get out of this, and we have the tool to get out of it. We just have to use the tool and we've got to use it every day. And that is vaccinate."

States push to get ahead of rising infections