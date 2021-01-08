National Guard medic sent to help hospital says it's like putting a Band-Aid on an arterial wound

And in San Bernardino County, where Apple Valley is located, 1 in 10 of the county's 2.18 million residents has been infected during the pandemic, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The crisis is so widespread in the state that there is nowhere else to send patients for care. So the National Guard medics are sent in -- now in 13 medical centers across the state -- to back up staff and fill in the gaps should the workers themselves become ill.

Dr. Artur Grigoriyan, a critical care specialist, did become sick with coronavirus. He said he only had mild symptoms and got back to work as soon as he was no longer infectious. Still, he was out for about two weeks. Now he works almost every day.

"The physical toll, of course, is great, but there's an emotional toll," Grigoriyan said. "It's really hard to see patents die. Mortality has been very, very high."

Denise Drake says she and her fellow ER nurses do all they can to take care of the patients who come through the hospital's doors.

"It's very exhausting, very exhausting," she said. "We use all the strength we have ... we all work together, whether we're on the last string, last leg, we work together and make it happen."