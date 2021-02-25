More than a dozen slum residents in an Indian city say they thought they were being vaccinated. They were part of clinical trials

Staff from People's Hospital which is administering the trial told participants they would check up on them via phone, according to Dixit and the participants, but two participants CNN spoke to said they hadn't received a call, and two said they didn't know if they had. Another participant said they had received calls in the first week, but not in the second week when their adverse effects started.

Two others said they had received calls but that their phone belonged to a family member, making communication harder.

Four people CNN spoke to said they needed to go to a hospital for treatment, and of those two said they were asked to pay for treatment for what they considered adverse effects, including neck pains and vomiting, despite the 10-page document that they signed stating that they would be covered, something that is also required by India's Good Clinical Practice guidelines.

Chillaar, for instance, said that when hospital administrators called to check on him following the shot, he told them that he was having neck problems. They told him to come in for treatment, but when he did, he said he was told to pay more than 3,000 rupees ($41). Dixit, dean of People's College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, said there were only "one or two cases" where miscommunication led to participants being charged.