More than 91,000 people -- the most of the pandemic -- are hospitalized with coronavirus in the US

And the number of cases is rising for healthcare workers -- particularly nurses in the area, Ferrer said.

When there is a surge, and there's more community transmission, healthcare workers have "double jeopardy," said Ferrer. "They have more jeopardy out in the community, and there are more patients at their jobs, and so they're treating many more people."

With the county at about 75% capacity for hospital beds already, residents disregarding precautions over holiday weekends could lead to "a surge on top of a surge," Ferrer said.

Strategizing how to get a vaccine to the public

While the best defense against the virus' spread is still following preventative measures, researchers and officials are working to get a vaccine out to the public.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they had submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. US officials have previously expressed concerns about handling Pfizer's vaccine, which must be stored at extremely cold temperatures.