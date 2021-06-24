Missouri becomes hot spot for Delta variant fueling hospitalizations while vaccination efforts lag

The Delta variant -- which has been found to be more transmissible than others -- now accounts for about 29% of cases in Missouri, more than any other state, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And vaccination rates in Missouri remain below average, CDC data shows. About 38% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, compared to nearly 46% of the US population overall.

Vaccine outreach

With Springfield having less than 38% of people fully vaccinated, health officials are resorting to creative approaches to gain the trust of the community.

Health clinics along with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department have hosted vaccination clinics at fire stations, LGBTQ+ community centers and a local Juneteenth celebration. Local breweries have also hosted recurring events in which attendees can get a shot and a beer for free, motivation for some.

"I don't really have any other answer other than I was scared of a new thing," said Will Branch.

An arborist by trade, Branch, 37, said his family had been careful about quarantining throughout the pandemic. Branch and his wife, Gina, in part, wanted to keep safe since one of their two young children is a heart patient.