Michigan sees worrying spike in Covid-19 cases as state prepares to open mass vaccination site

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in over a dozen states across the country, with

Alabama (+90%), Delaware (+52%) and Michigan (+50%) among the states witnessing the largest spikes, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Michigan, cases have been climbing since the last week of February, and the state has reported the second highest number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.

Those spikes come as Michigan prepares to roll out the state's largest mass vaccination site at Ford Field in Detroit.

On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders took center stage at Ford Field to announce that the site -- scheduled to open on March 24 and managed with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency -- will have the capacity to administer 6,000 shots daily.

"We are in the 4th quarter of this fight against the pandemic. It is not over yet. It is no time to spike the football," Whitmer said. "It is time for us to grit our teeth and keep doing the work we need to do until the last second of this event plays out. If we want to get back to normal...we all need to get vaccinated, encourage our loved ones and friends and co-workers and neighbors to do so."