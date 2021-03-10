Michelle Obama opens up about mental health struggles during Covid pandemic

Last summer, Obama revealed on her podcast that she was suffering from "low-grade depression" during the height of the pandemic, racial reckoning in the US and political strife.

For the issue's cover article, Obama told People magazine that she "needed to acknowledge what I was going through, because a lot of times we feel like we have to cover that part of ourselves up, that we always have to rise above and look as if we're not paddling hard underneath the water."

"We had the continued killing of Black men at the hands of police. Just seeing the video of George Floyd, experiencing that eight minutes. That's a lot to take on, not to mention being in the middle of a quarantine," she said.

Obama also told People magazine that she has been vaccinated for Covid-19.

"I encourage everyone to get a vaccine as soon as they have an opportunity," she said.

The former first lady also shared that the pandemic has allowed her and former President Barack Obama to build a stronger relationship with their two daughters as they quarantined at home.