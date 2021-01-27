Manaus is collapsing again. Is a new coronavirus variant to blame?

Though not conclusive, experts say it lends credence to the idea that this variant is more easily transmissible.

"If it has the capability of spreading more efficiently, (it's) likely it might actually get more and more dominant," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Erin Burnett on Tuesday.

Researchers at Fiocruz have also documented at least one case of a person who tested positive for the new variant while still having antibodies from a previous Covid-19 infection. That might suggest people can be reinfected with the new variant, although one case is far from being proof.

"The fact that we're seeing infections right now indicates that the virus circulating is either more transmissible, that it can evade antibodies, or a combination of both," said Hensley.

The good news? For now, it appears current Covid-19 vaccines can still protect against the pattern of mutations seen in the new variant -- though all epidemiologists interviewed said much more research was needed.

It's not just the variant

To blame the latest outbreak simply on the variant would be to miss the forest for the trees. The new variant emerging is simply part of a broader system that has failed people in Amazonas state.