Major coronavirus outbreak hits crew of US Navy warship

News of the outbreak on the Navy warship comes the day after the US Coast Guard announced that one of its ships, the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton, was forced to return to port after 11 of its crew members tested positive for the virus.

The Coast Guard ship had been participating in counter-narcotics patrols in the Eastern Mediterranean before being forced to return to its home port in Alameda, California.

"The affected crew members reported mild symptoms and are receiving medical care," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Navy has made progress in preventing outbreaks on its ships in the months following two major outbreaks aboard the USS Kidd and the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The outbreak on the Theodore Roosevelt led to the death of one sailor and set of a series of events that culminated in the ship's commanding officer being fired and the resignation of the acting secretary of the Navy over their handling of the crisis.