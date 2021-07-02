Local officials sound the alarm over another possible wave of Covid-19 infections

Los Angeles County, where 59% of residents aged 16 and older are fully vacinated, on Thursday reported 506 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in a single day since mid-April, Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

The threat of another wave can be triggered by the 4 million people who have yet to get vaccinated, she warned.

"We have enough risk and enough unvaccinated people for Delta to pose a threat to our recovery and masking up now, could help prevent a resurgence in transmission," Ferrer said, pushing back against criticism about guidance to resume mask-wearing indoors.

The county is one of the first areas in the US to revisit its mask recommendation after California lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions last month. The new, voluntary mask guidance is needed until health officials can "better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading," the county's department of public health said.

Two-thirds of adults in the US have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, CDC data shows. Over the past week, an average of 661,795 people became fully vaccinated daily.