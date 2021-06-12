Less than half the adults in five US states have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Less than half of adults living in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC this week.

Vaccine inaccessibility due to socio-economic barriers is a concern among state and health officials, and recent data suggests that the uneven number of inoculations across the country are not strictly limited to geography.

Black and Hispanic people remain underrepresented among those who are vaccinated in the US, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation published Wednesday.

Among the 41 states that report racial and ethnic data of people who have been vaccinated, the share of White people who have received at least one dose is about 1.4 times higher than the share of Black people inoculated and about 1.3 times higher than the share of Hispanic people, according to the study.

"As observed in prior weeks, Black and Hispanic people have received smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and compared to their shares of the total population in most states," according to the analysis.