Kevin Curry's depression almost killed him. Food, fitness and fortitude brought him back

He put his suicide plan on hold and went to the appointment. In the past, the therapist only asked superficial questions. This time she went deep, questioning Curry about his drinking, dreams and mental health.

"And as I was talking to her, she says, 'What are those marks on your arm?' She saw the Sharpie marks," Curry said.

His eyes welled up before he could continue.

"I started to tell her what I was feeling. And I have never unpacked that before with anybody. And all this time, I've been raised in church, and for some reason I had convinced myself that God didn't really care about me. That he just kind of (had) forgotten (me). That my faith wasn't strong enough to really overcome these feelings about ending my life."

Shedding light on his illness

The counselor's response was the turning point for Curry.

"She says, 'Well, if you had the common cold, wouldn't you take some cold medicine? If you had the flu wouldn't you go down to CVS and take something?' And I was like, 'Of course.' And then she said, 'Sometimes people just need a little bit more help. And there's nothing wrong with you and there's nothing wrong with your faith either.'"