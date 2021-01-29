Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, how it works and why it matters

The technology used in the Covid-19 vaccine has worked with the Ebola vaccine by Janssen.

How is it different from the other Covid-19 vaccines?

Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said the Moderna, Pfizer and J&J Covid-19 vaccines all take a similar approach, but there is a small difference with the J&J approach.

"In the case of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine you're just giving the gene in a lipid nanoparticle or a fat droplet," Offit said. "In the case of J&J you're giving the gene in a virus that can't reproduce itself."

The J&J vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine so far to be given in a single dose. Moderna and Pfizer's use two. Like Moderna's, it can also be kept at regular refrigerated temperatures and does not need a deep freeze like Pfizer's.

How does a single-dose shot affect the rollout?

A single dose and would be much easier to administer and would mean more people could be vaccinated, as none would need to be set aside to give someone a second shot.