Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorization from FDA

"It's difficult to make an apples-to-apples comparison between vaccines authorized based on data collected before new variants are believed to have been in widespread circulation," said Sarah Christopher, the policy advocacy director at the National Women's Health Network. Christopher spoke during the public comment section of the FDA's advisory meeting on Friday.

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines were tested earlier in the pandemic when there were fewer known variants. FDA research found that the majority of the cases that happened during the South African part of the J&J trial came from a newer and possibly more contagious variant.

Public health experts say people should take whatever shot is first available to them.

"If I had a J&J vaccine available today and a Moderna vaccine available tomorrow, I would be happy to take the J&J today. I don't feel like I would need to wait. They are all terrific vaccines for the things that we care about," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told a House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee hearing Friday.

Experts have said variants may fuel a surge of cases in the spring in the US, and say that's one reason why it's important to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.