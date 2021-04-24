Infertility awareness: Here's what to do after a diagnosis

"I think something that's really important to remember is how common (infertility) is and how much you talking up or sharing your story can really help to destigmatize infertility," Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey, reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York's Brooklyn office, told CNN.

"It doesn't mean that you need to shout it from the rooftops or post it to social media, but just engaging those who are closest to you," Jackson-Bey said. "So many (patients) that I interact with say that once they disclose to their family or to their best friend, that people also told them stories of challenging reproductive issues, whether infertility or pregnancy loss or miscarriage."

Sharing your story "is something that I really do encourage anyone who's struggling with infertility to do, is to be open to the person," she said. "They may have more support than they think."

Lobby for what you need