In one swing state, 2016 election was linked with increased risk of irregular heartbeat, study says

But when researchers cross-referenced events with a person's political affiliation and saw the number of heart problems was about the same for people in each party. Rosman said she'd like to see if the results would be uniform across party affiliation with a larger sample size.

The smaller sample size is one limitation of the study. All the participants also came from one state, so it is not a nationally representative sample. All the participants had also had prior heart problems and many were White men.

Dr. James Cireddu, a cardiologist with University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center, said that while the study showed an increase in heart issues -- and many could negatively impact someone's life -- the "scarier" heart issues that would require a shock from the ICD didn't show up in this data.

"At least we didn't see a clinically significant increase in those kind of events," said Cireddu, who was not involved in the study. "If those were happening that would be even more concerning."

He added that he would be interested in seeing this theory tested on a larger patient population. He also hopes researchers will expand the work to include younger and healthier people, perhaps by looking at data collected from wearables, like smartwatches, that monitor heart health.