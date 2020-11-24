ICU doctor warns 'this is what you'll see at the end of your life' if Covid precautions aren't taken

"If I had to win the lotto with those chances, I'd play it every single day," he said of the chances of dying from Covid-19.

He's not just an ICU doctor; Remy runs the Covid laboratory at Washington University that's testing new treatments to help patients survive.

After holding up the laryngoscope and breathing tube in the video, Remy goes on to say: "I promise you this is what your mother, or your father, or your children, when they get Covid disease, will see at the end of their life. This is serious. I beg you please practice the precautions to reduce transmission of Covid disease so that we can effectively prevent disease for you and your loved ones."

In recent weeks, Remy says they are seeing a significant uptick in cases and hospitalizations. They've had so many fatalities, their morgue is full, he says.

That, and having just gotten off the phone with yet another family that's lost a loved one to Covid, compelled him to act and to get people to follow the prevention precautions.

"Many of these patients will die unexpectedly and at the end of the day, as an ICU doctor, I'm the one that's got to call," he says. "I think that, that was weighing on me."