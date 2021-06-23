How to improve posture and relieve pain with your breath

Posture is a living, breathing element of our being. In fact, our posture and our breathing are so intrinsically related I'd argue they are one and the same.

To be clear, I'm not saying that the metabolic process of respiration, which we covered in the last article, is what holds you upright. I'm saying that breathing, the movement pattern that fuels respiration, fundamentally impacts the position of your skeleton.

From a biomechanics perspective, it's the axial skeleton, comprised of the head, spine and rib cage, that holds a human erect in what we call "posture." Your rib cage takes up nearly 50% of your axial skeleton. Yet the common perception of bad posture remains focused on shoulders slouching forward, which leads to that well-intentioned but not-so-helpful, shoulders-back cue.

The fact is, no matter what you do with your shoulders, how you breathe is the biggest dictator of rib cage position and your overall posture.