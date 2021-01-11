How Miami-Dade opened all its public schools -- and kept them open

"When you communicate that to the parents, then there's a sense of calm and trust that parents need prior to sending their students to school," he said.

'No substitute'

Miami-Dade is the fourth largest school district in the country and the largest to reopen fully in the fall.

Carvalho's determination stems from his belief that there is no good replacement for in-person instruction.

"There is no substitute, regardless of how great the technology may be," he said bluntly. "You cannot Zoom effectively into a full understanding, a full level of engagement for students."

Carvalho also sees schools as an indispensable safe harbor for children -- academically, physically and emotionally -- even or perhaps especially in the middle of a pandemic.

"I am a staunch believer that if we want to keep schools open ... if we want that normalcy and regularity to continue, if we want that protective umbrella for students, pedagogically speaking, academically speaking, in terms of their cognitive and emotional development -- if we will want that to happen, then the schools can do all they can in terms of preventative measures in terms of mitigating strategies in terms of protocols."